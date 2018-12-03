Photo via Dreamstime

Windsor Native Turns Chairs On The Voice

Kymberli Joye makes the Top 10!

December 3, 2018
Windsor native Kymberli Joye has made it to the Top 10 on The Voice and her community is ready to celebrate!

NBC Connecticut reports that a watch party is scheduled for tonight at Windsor High School in the auditorium at 8:00 p.m. 

The article also states that the back up singer toured with Childish Gambino prior to her audition on the singing competition show, where she turned three chairs!

Kymberli is on Kelly Clarkson's team! Go, Kymberli! Reppin' the 860!  

