Where and When To See Fireworks This July!

If you're looking for some family fun and 4th of July celebrations this month, here's where to find fireworks in Connecticut (and Massachusetts)!

(Dates are subject to change - check with your town/city/venue for weather-related cancellations.)

July 2

Vernon - Henry Park - 9:30p

Worcester, MA - Cristoforo Colombo Park - 9:30p

July 3

Agawam, MA - Six Flags New England - 9:30p

Danbury - Danbury Fair Mall - dusk

Derby - 3rd St. - dusk

East Longmeadow, MA - East Longmeadow High School - 9:30p

Fairfield - Jennings Beach - 9:15p

Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium - 9:30p

Hartford - Dunkin' Donuts Park - after Yard Goats game

Madison - West Wharf Beach - 9:30p

Meriden - East Peak in Hubbard Park - 9:30p

Stratford - Short Beach Park - 9:00p

West Haven - Bradley Point Park - 9:15p

Westport - Compo Beach - 9p

July 4

Agawam, MA - Six Flags New England - 9:30p

Haddam - Eagle Landing State Park/Cruise - TBD

Middlebury - Quassy Amusement Park - 10:15p

New Britain - Stanley Quarter Park - 9:15p and New Britain Stadium - after Bees game

New Canaan - Waveny Park - 9:15p

New Haven - Wilbur Cross High School - 9:00p

Norwalk - Bayley Beach - 9:00p

Norwich - Dodd Stadium - after Tigers game

Springfield, MA - Riverfront Park - 9:30p

Weston - Weston Middle School - 9:20p

July 5

Agawam, MA - Six Flags New England - 9:30p

Lakeville - Lime Rock Park - 9:15p

Norwich - Dodd Stadium - after Tigers game

Orange- Orange Fair Grounds - dusk

Simsbury -Simsbury Meadows - after concert

Warren - Lake Waramug - 9:30p

July 6

Agawam, MA - Six Flags New England - 9:30p

Darien - Darien High School - dusk

Greenwich - Greenwich Point Park and Binney Park - dusk

Jewett City - Veterans Memorial Park - dusk

Manchester - Manchester Band Shell - dusk

New Milford - Town Green - 9:30p

Putnam - Putnam Rotary Park - dusk

Wallingford - Sheehan High School - dusk

July 7

Enfield - Town Green - dusk

Waterbury - Brass Mill Center - dusk

July 12

Hartford - Dunkin' Donuts Park - after Yard Goats game

July 13

East Hartford/Hartford - Great River Park/Mortensen Riverfront Plaza - 9:00p

Guilford - Guilford Fairgrounds - dusk

Hartford - Dunkin' Donuts Park - after Yard Goats game

New London - Waterfront Park and State Pier - 9:00p

July 19

New London - Ocean Beach Park - 9:00p

July 20

Newington - Mill Pond Park - dusk

Niantic - Pennsylvania Avenue/Main Street - end of festival

Norwich - Dodd Stadium - after Tigers game

Portland - Portland High School - 9:30p

July 26

Hartford - Dunkin' Donuts Park - after Yard Goats game

July 27

Canaan - Lawrence Field - 9:00p

Hartford - Dunkin' Donuts Park - after Yard Goats game

July 31

Oxford - Oxford High School - dusk