Hot 937 Up Next Spotlight: SOS Trigga

Check out the new spotlight this week with SOS Trigga!

Birthplace/hometown: Hartford,CT

Describe your sound: Alot of people compare it to Dave east but that’s something I don’t get caught up into I wanna have my own sound and I gotta say gritty street flow mixed wit bars and some inspiration from time to time.

Who are your musical influences (dead or alive) that inspires you as an artist? 2pac, Fabolous,Jadakiss,& Meek Mill.

How did you know this is what you wanted to do? 3 years ago I was going thru hard times and nothing was working for me and I got tired of being in the streets and getting the same results. I just felt stagnant and I knew I had a story to tell so what better way was there to do it besides music I wanted to inspire people but at the same time tell my story and speak to the streets because the environment we come from there’s millions of people going thru what I went thru and still going thru it so I knew then I wanted my voice to be heard and touch lives in the process.

What’s the name of the new single? What was your inspiration behind it?

The name of my new single is called “Streetz” and the inspiration behind it was just simply my experiences,my lifestyle and the things I went thru and witnessed growing up and the way I was living at those times from the violence to being incarcerated and fighting cases and also society. We live in a world where everybody wanna be tough and carry this image of being a gangsta or “street nigga” because it’s cool, when it’s not don’t nothing good come from that lifestyle, I really was living like that and now I’m at a different space in my life and I see things differently so why not tell my story and still enlighten people at the same time these streets ain’t it get out before it’s to late.

Tell us about the music scene in Connecticut.

I love it there’s alot of talent out here but it always goes unnoticed we live in a small marketable state for music (Hip Hop) so we gotta work 10 times harder then everybody else and what makes it even harder we don’t support one another and everybody stepping on each other’s toes tryna get to the top so nobody’s really poppin out here so ain’t no labels checking for Connecticut we the underdogs but I’m ok with that because its just that extra motivation I need sometimes to push me to another level to let it be known Connecticut could do it too, we just need more unity and gotta stick together out here and that’s something I’m big on and stand on “spread love”.

What has been your favorite quarantine hobby?

My favorite quarantine hobby was networking even when I wasn’t able to get to the studio and create I sat at home networking whether it was emailing labels and A&R’s, sending my music to complete strangers,reaching out to DJ’s or even reposting old material and trying to build my social media presence, I utilized my down time to just network any way possible the world might be at a stand still for now but the grind doesn’t stop no matter what type of barriers get in our way we gotta learn to adapt keep fighting and keep grinding for what you believe in and never give up just keep going.

How do you feel about the current climate in the music industry?

I’m not a big fan of the music industry right now music shifted and changed over the years. I don’t think the industry is based off of talent anymore it’s more about a catchy hooks,and mumble rap over trap beats, what happened to lyrics and people really rappin so I try not to get caught up in the industry stuff because I don’t wanna lose focus on what my goals are and what I need to do to achieve success.

Let us know why YOU are Up Next.

I just feel like it’s my time and I been consistent, and putting in the work and releasing good music over the last 3 years and i don’t never take no for an answer or get discouraged when things don’t work out for me and the moment I get knocked down I get right back up and keep going it’s hard to break me I just gotta different type of fight in me.



Where can people find your music?

And they can find my music on

Apple Music,Spotify, YouTube,soundcloud,Tidal,

Pandora radio, pretty much every digital streaming platform.