Hot 937 Up Next Spotlight: Swerv Stacks

DJ Meechie's Friday Night Hot 937 Up Next Platform is spotlighting a new artist this week named Swerv Stacks! Check out the music and get intune.

Stage Name: SWERV STACKS

Age: 28

Birthplace/hometown: Bronx , New York

Describe your sound: Restoring The essence of Hip-Hop.

Who are your musical influences (dead or alive) that inspires you as an artist?

I was always inspired by B.I.G & Jadakiss.

How did you know this is what you wanted to do?

When I put my heart in it and the feedback I got after putting out my first mixtape was crazy!

What’s the name of the first track you ever recorded? What was your inspiration behind it?

“Bronx Blocks” just being from the streets of the Bronx and the culture behind it.

What’s the name of the new single? What was your inspiration behind it?

“ Off The Books “ . I grew up listening to the BEATNUTS and this was always one of my favorite records of there’s so I just threw the beat on and made heat. Juju from the beatnuts actually gave me great feedback about the record !

What has been your favorite quarantine hobby?

Making more music then ever, could never find yourself bored in this field , there’s always work to be done !

How do you feel about the current climate in the music industry?

I feel like everybody is lost in a sound that’s popular ! To much to repetition in the music. We need change !

Let us know why YOU are Up Next.

The Music , The passion , & the hustle speaks for itself ! If you haven’t heard yet , your missing out. TAP IN sooner then later. Ya know how we coming !

Where can people find your music?

I’m on all streaming platforms I go by the name of SWERV STACKS. Apple,Spotify,Tidal,Amazon,SoundCloud,YouTube) etc.