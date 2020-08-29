Hot 937's Up Next Show Spotlight: OBAS

Taking it down to Danbury,CT to spotlight a new artist in the Up Next series. Check out everything you need to know about OBAS here!

Stage Name: OBAS ( Only Believers Achieve Success).

Hometown: Danbury, CT.

What is the OBAS sound?: Reality Boss Rap, Motivating the Entrepreneurs and the dreamers to follow their dreams legally by any means.

Who are your musical influences?: Im an 80's baby raised in the 90's so- Biggie Smalls, Tupac, Nas, Jay Z, LOX, Mobb Deep, Snoop Dogg, CNN, Wu Tang Clan, Fugees, Onyx, AZ & so many more.

How did you know this is what you wanted to do?: When i was 15 we had an after school program that we would recite poems & freestyle at the end. When it was my turn i noticed how everyone would come in closer, get quite and really listen and vibe out. I knew i was saying something different & realized quickly people appreciated it. I loved that feeling and to hear my class mates say "Yo OBAS you nice" was enough to follow this calling.

What’s the name of the first track you ever recorded? What was your inspiration behind it?:

Ha, lol believe it or not it was a self titled track "OBAS" it was a deep track about being lost in the streets but trying to stay true to my upbringing with GOD. My teen years were crazy. I made a lot of mistakes & it was a volatile time for me. I just happened to be at a friends house who had a mic and computer with fruity loops and played a beat that had me mesmerized. My last bars were " Fumbling in the dark asking the Lord to meet me there, gun in my hand i'm prepared"! Like i mentioned my childhood was different lol.

What’s the name of the new single? What was your inspiration behind it?:

Hug the Streets- It's sad what's happening in the hood right now. The youngins are way more violent than we were. They take more chances that are not calculated and definately have no regard to human life. This record is a Young OG who has lived the life of the lawless, made it out and now a tax paying citizen with several businesses trying to spread some light to my young bulls that Hugging the Streets comes with a price. In order to illustrate that concept i rap from my experience in the streets & list tales of the ups & downs and hope it touches 1 young bull to see that they too can choose a different path, make way more legally and live to be an old man in bed surrounded by their grandkids. Now that's Gangsta!

Tell us about the music scene in Connecticut:

Connecticut's music scene has always been a beautiful gumbo of talent. I'm a little seasoned then most lol & remember when there were 20 crews & individuals all out at every single club passing out our cd's from Toad's Place, Club Blu in Hartford up the Hippodrome in Springfield, MA. We grinding our butts off, didn't complain & repped our state everywhere we went. The game has transitioned online now & the young bulls and new 1's spitting are still eager to blow. Far as i'm concerned, we are still young, fresh and have a whole world that will be excited to hear more of our sound. Keeps me motivated, hungry and definately appreciative to be part of the fabric of Connecticut.

What has been your favorite quarantine hobby?:

Playing with my newborn Kayla. I am a first time father to a beautiful bundle of joy that is 8 months now. Quarantine has allowed us to literally spend every day with her, watching her grow & develop by the minute has been the highlight of my time. Still working as well with 12 commercial videos so far this year and 25 commercial singles. Yea quarantine may have slowed down our physical movements but mentally i've been more productive than ever.

How do you feel about the current climate in the music industry?:

What a time to be INDEPENDENT! I am signed to my own record label as the 1st artist on board to- OBAS Music Group LLC. I own my masters & publishing & all my intellectual property 100% & loving it. Yes it's scary, yes it cost so much money, yes it is challenging every moment of the day but the reward is well worth it. I follow the blue-print of Jay Z, Diddy, Master P, 50 Cent, Nipsey Hussle, Russ & Kevin Gates to name a few. Ownership is what it's all about now, and the fact there are no "gate-keepers" anymore is wonderful. Now anyone with access to a lap top can create content, put it out & have a million followers in a week while making a million dollars, lol its crazy if you think about it. Some see this as bad, but i'm a glass half full kind of guy. I'm a put my product out and sell it to my customers, there is enough for everyone!

Let us know why YOU are UP NEXT:

Good music from a 1 of a kind artist eager to help entrepreneurs & dreamers to not be afraid to fail forward through my music. If nothing else i'm up next to motivate all go getters to get that legal money & diversify their portfolios in ways many in our communities were never taught to. Everyone loves a Boss that shares and not only takes-I'm him!

Where can people find your music?:

IamOBAS.com - for all music, merchandise, exclusives & more. Thank you for the continued support. Thanks to DJ Meechie & Hot 93.7 for this opportunity. Bless Up to all the dreamers, fail forward, fail often and live your life to the fullest every day! C'est La Vie!