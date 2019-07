Keep it locked Wednesday and Thursday as HOT 93.7's Dream Team spins all day for the Independence Day Mixshow.

Celebrate the 4th of July with the Dream Team on the tables! Here's the schedule:

WEDNESDAY:

12pm-3pm: DJ Wrexx

3pm-6pm: DJ Craig G

6pm-9pm: Billy Busch

9pm-12am: DJ Semi

12am-2am: DJ Santo

THURSDAY:

12pm-3pm: DJ Craig G

3pm-6pm: DJ Santo

6pm-9pm: DJ Meechie

9pm-12am: DJ Semi

12am-2am: DJ Ohmz