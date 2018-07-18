Be The First To Get Tickets To Russ

Russ: I SEE YOU TOUR PART 2 coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre this October... and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

Russ is making a stop on the I SEE YOU TOUR PART 2 at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Friday October 19, 2018. Tickets are going on sale Friday, July 20th at 10am through LiveNation.com... but from 10AM ON WEDNESDAY JULY 18TH TO 10PM ON THURSDAY JULY 19TH, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password CONTROL

Don't miss your shot to pick up great seats to this amazing show... the presale is only live until 10pm on Thursday, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!