What’s Your Favorite R&B Holiday Album?

Now that we’re well into the month of December, it’s officially time to play holiday music for the rest of the year. When trying to figure out what album to put on repeat, there are a few classics that find their way into what feels like every home. And, if you don’t have these albums... you’re missing out on some serious hits.

Related: What's Your Favorite Soulful Holiday Song?

Get the list of five of our favorite holiday albums and vote for which you’ll be spinning at your holiday get-togethers below.

Stevie Wonder - Someday at Christmas

Toni Braxton - Snowflakes

Whitney Houston - One Wish: The Holiday Album

Mariah Carey - Merry Christmas

Boyz II Men - Christmas Interpretations

What's Your Favorite R&B Christmas Album?

Want to take non-stop Christmas music with you everywhere you go? Download the RADIO.COM app now and listen to three of our exclusive holiday music channels.

CHRISTMAS CLASSICS

POP GOES CHRISTMAS

COUNTRYFIED CHRISTMAS