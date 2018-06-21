WATCH: Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane and Quavo Start Summer Off Right with “Pineapple” Video

In Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane and Quavo’s new video for “Pineapple,” a human-sized pineapple hits every trending dance move while strolling through a sandy beach.

After his number one hit “Psycho” with Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign mentioned wanting to write 100 more chart toppers. This NSFW banger is definitely another one.

“Pineapple” was first released on Ty Dolla $ign’s Beach House 3, but the upbeat summer jam is starting to really make waves now.

The laid back rapper and singer tries to block the negative out by keeping a positive mindset and focusing on the good. This playful and summery video sticks to his vibe and delivers a simple, feel-good visual.