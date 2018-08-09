Watch Fetty Wap’s Lavish “Bruce Wayne” Video

Imagine the house parties you could throw at that mansion

August 9, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Fetty Wap entertains Infield Fest fans

Mitch Stringer, USA TODAY Sports

After dropping a few singles, Fetty Wap recently released 11-song EP Bruce Wayne. Now, the title single has a boujee visual to accompany it.

The video was shot in front of a massive mansion, decking it out with lights and a fog machine. Watch below:

Fetty Wap dedicated Bruce Wayne’s Batman-inspired cover to his grandparents, explaining to Complex that his lyrics are “not about bragging, but inspiring people to always give back.” The Jersey rapper is well-known for contributing to his hometown and even has a key to the city of Paterson. We hope he owns that mansion soon, he deserves it. 

 

