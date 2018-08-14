Watch CeeLo Green Cover Childish Gambino's "Redbone"

CeeLo Green and a full line-up of live instruments recently delivered a gorgeous cover of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone.” We had no idea how badly we needed to hear this.

While it may be hard to believe the atmospheric jam could get any better, the addition of live flutes, percussion and bass seem to do just that. CeeLo’s powerful vocals fit perfectly with the R&B song that closely matches his own style.

Watch the performance below:

He previously released a studio remix of the track, sharing it to Twitter after unexpectedly texting it to Digital Trends at 2AM.