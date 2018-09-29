Twitter Wants Your Help Creating New Hateful Speech Policy

Submit your opinions through their survey

September 29, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Twitter

© Petrajz | Dreamstime.com

Twitter has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism about what they do and don’t choose to block.

What constitutes a violation of their rules? The social media app is trying to find a balance between letting the first amendment thrive and keeping hateful speech off of the app.

“Language that makes someone less than human can have repercussions off the surface, including normalizing serious violence,” reads the blog Twitter posted in an effort to explain their plans. Harmful tweets that don’t technically violate Twitter rules have been slipping through, leading to the creation of this new Dehumanization Policy.

In order to determine what actually constitutes dehumanizing speech, Twitter is asking all of you to submit your opinions. Take the survey to voice your thoughts here.

Twitter users are responding with mixed opinions, taking the Constitution into account with differing viewpoints and interpretations.

 

 

Tags: 
Twitter

