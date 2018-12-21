Travis Scott Plans on Proposing to Kylie Jenner Soon, but Needs It to be "Fire"

In Travis Scott’s cover feature with Rolling Stone, the ASTROWORLD rapper dished on everything from how he creates music to topping charts with the completely nontraditional hit “SICKO MODE.”

Related: Travis Scott to Perform With Maroon 5 During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Along with giving a look into the process behind his smash album that’s currently being supported by an even more larger-than-life tour, Travis talked about his super romantic and very public relationship with Kylie Jenner. After recently giving birth to their first child, Stormi, the rumor mill started churning out stories about their marriage plans.

The speculation about them already being married can now be put to rest as Travis Scott unveiled his proposal plans for the near future. "We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up -- I gotta propose in a fire way," he told Rolling Stone before defending Kylie and calling her the coolest person of all time.

“People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is,” he gushed. The young couple is one that polarizes the internet but works incredibly well together as they continue to each build empires of their own.