Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande Drop “Bed” Music Video

Watch the sultry video for the track on Nicki's upcoming 'Queen'

July 7, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande

Press Association / Dan MacMedan

After sharing a few sultry teasers throughout the week, besties Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande dropped the music video for their latest collab, “Bed.”

In a series of behind-the-scenes clips shared yesterday, Nicki gave a peak at a beautiful mermaid they just happened to find on the beach while shooting the video.

#BedVideo tomorrow or tonight?... ----‍♀️----‍♀️----‍♀️

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki and Ari really are the dream team, constantly sharing adorable friendship moments on social media and teaming up in the studio for bop after bop. “Bed” will be featured on Nicki’s upcoming album Queen, due on August 10.

Watch the stunning and perfectly beachy video below:

 

