Migos Return With Ice Cold and Refreshing Single “Pure Water”

Migos is back and ready to prove they have 2019 on lock.

Breezy new track “Pure Water” is a DJ Mustard-assisted banger that marks their first drop of the New Year. Following solo albums from Quavo and Takeoff, the polished single tries its hand at making up for the missing release of Offset’s solo work.

Mustard’s flavor pushes the trio into new territory and hints at a promising Culture III, the upcoming third part of their album trio. A minimalistic beat sits underneath their characteristic ad-libs that seamlessly play off of each other’s verses.

The crystal clear “Pure Water” is a refreshing release from the Atlanta trio that has them set and readied to prove they’ll continue to take over. Further plans for their 2019 include joining Ludacris at his Ludacris & Friends Pre-Super Bowl show, a stacked concert that’s aiming to highlight Hip-Hop in the hub of the genre.