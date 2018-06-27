Migos' “Narcos” Music Video Takes an Unexpected Turn

The ‘Culture II’ song is now accompanied by a lavish visual

June 27, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Migos perform on the 2018 BET Awards

PressAssociation SIPA USA Today

Hip-hop trio Migos just shared a video for their track “Narcos,” a Latin-inspired banger off of their Culture II LP.

“This real rap, no mumble” sings a heavily auto-tuned Quavo. Ouch. Shots fired.

This visual features the crew at a Spanish-style mansion, enjoying a tropical paradise while executing a high-stakes deal. The lavish and tropical video was directed by Migos’ own Quavo and takes an unexpectedly dark turn at the end.

Watch the video below:

Tags: 
Migos
Narcos
Culture II

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/27: Dame Dash Came For Lee Daniels WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/26: Jay-Z Goes Venture Capitalist WZMXFM: On-Demand
Flava of the Week: Snowprah Talks 'Yank Riddim,' Remix, and More with Big Regg WZMXFM: On-Demand
Episode 31: Snowprah Str8t Talk
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/25: Cardi B & Offset Are Married WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/22: Joe Jackson Hospitalized For Cancer WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes