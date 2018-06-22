Mary J. Blige to Star in Police Brutality Horror Film
The versatile queen will play the lead in upcoming movie 'Body Cam'
Mary J. Blige continues to prove that she can slay any role that’s thrown her way. The two-time Oscar nominated actress and R&B/hip-hop icon was just announced as the lead in a horror film tackling the issue of police brutality.
Body Cam centers on several LAPD officers who are haunted by an evil spirit. The ghost is tied to a young black man that was murdered by two white cops and happenings will be captured by the officers’ body cams.
Mary is set to star as a police officer plagued by paranormal visions in this socially charged, Blair Witch Project style film. Paramount Picture has described Body Cam as a blend of themes and tones in Get Out meets End of Watch.
No release date has been announced yet but, with a description like that, we hope it's coming out very soon.