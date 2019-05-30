Machine Gun Kelly Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington in New Video

Machine Gun Kelly is fresh off the release of the single that officially kicks off his new era. After dropping “Hollywood Whore” on May 17, 2019, the rapper now has a video to accompany the first Hotel Diablotrack.

The song kicks off with a piano melody that feels exactly like Linkin Park’s “Numb” intro. The nod to the iconic melody leads into a raw and emotional track on the pressures of living under the spotlight. “Am I wrong for being lost? / The pressures of being boss / Exhausted every bone in my body, I can't walk,” he raps in the honest song.

had to release this song first off of Hotel Diablo. i needed the therapy. https://t.co/YbZcDHCfQm — colson (@machinegunkelly) May 18, 2019

The lyrical content mirrors a suspected underlying cause for Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s overwhelming struggles. Along with a connection through lyrics and melody, MGK confirms the nods to Chester in his new video as “R.I.P. CHESTER BENNINGTON” flashes across the screen.

MGK and Linkin Park first shared the stage together a few years before they announced a tour together. Chester Bennington tragically died just one week before their tour was set to kick off in Boston, MA.

