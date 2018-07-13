Mac Miller Shares Teaser For Album, New Single "Self Care"
The rapper announced his upcoming LP ‘Swimming’
Mac Miller’s last album was 2016’s The Devine Feminine, an album that many speculated was written almost entirely for his now ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.
Now, Mac is ready to rebound with new music. The rapper took to Instagram to announce his upcoming album Swimming with a short, melodic, and emotional teaser.
Giving us just a few weeks’ notice, Swimming will be available August 3. Pre-orders are available here and we're already bumping to the first single, "Self Care."
The vibey song is accompanied by a video filled with imagery that seems to represent Mac taking back control of his life. Watch below: