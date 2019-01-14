Ludacris Lists Ciara as One of Many Special Guests for His Stacked Pre-Super Bowl Concert

Ludacris is set to bring even more Hip-Hop to the hub of the genre with his Ludacris & Friends concert.

Announced in the wake of previous concerns about whether or not the Super Bowl would be bringing Hip-Hop acts to its Atlanta halftime show, Ludacris is making sure to honor hometown stars with a stacked lineup. The Ludacris & Friends show brings a heavy-hitter-filled lineup to the EA Sports Bowl, with Ludacris set to kick off the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with the help of Migos, Metro Boomin’, Lil Yachty, and more.

In our exclusive interview, Ludacris gives an inside look into exactly what fans attending his show can expect from both the concert and his vibrant hometown as a whole. Spoiler alert: just one of many special guests is Ciara, which is already enough for us to plan a trip to Atlanta.

Get tourist tips and a preview of the concert from Ludacris in the video above.