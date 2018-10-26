Little Mix and Nicki Minaj Share Fierce “Woman Like Me” Video

Little Mix and Nicki Minaj recently teamed up to deliver a bop that’s full of girl power. The fierce song is now accompanied by a visual where all of the girls look so stunning that we literally can’t handle it.

Related: Little Mix Announce New Album, 'LM5'

British girl group Little Mix deliver look after look in this playful new video. Queen Nicki also makes an appearance as a painting, finally showing her as the art we already knew she was.

The girls are carefree and powerful in this video where they go from following the rules of a “proper” woman to marching to the beat of their own drum. Watch below: