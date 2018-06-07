LISTEN: Khalid and H.E.R. Drop Heartfelt New Song "This Way"

The great Khalid and H.E.R. link up for a long-awaited collab off the soundtrack for the upcoming Superfly movie.

Even the most single people (me) can easily relate to the story of heartbreak artfully told in “This Way.” Take a listen:

We’ve been able to watch these two young R&B stars quickly take over the airwaves with their smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics. This slow track put us deep into our feels - exactly what we would expect from this soulful duo.

With Future in charge of the soundtrack, We're sure the full album to be just as quality as “This Way.” The Superfly soundtrack will be available on June 8th.