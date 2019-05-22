Khalid Asks Kiana Ledé What Her Favorite R&B Cover Is

Quickly-emerging R&B singer Kiana Ledé found a home for herself in the constantly growing covers sections of YouTube, Soundcloud, and beyond. With a stunning voice and looks to match, the 22-year-old singer has worked relentlessly to overcome a tough childhood and emerge as a star.

Kiana received early support from American Idol’s Kris Allen, who presented her with a record deal after she showed off her talents at a school showcase. After early release “Hey Chica” in 2012, Kiana kept grinding with on-and-off acting roles like playing Zoe Vaughn in season 2 of MTV’s Scream.

2018 debut EP Selfless proved she’s found her groove with seven songs of pure magic and vocal prowess. After her soaring release with all original music, she’s looking back on some of her favorite covers.

When we caught up with Kiana, we got fellow R&B star and new friend Khalid to handle asking the questions. Watch the interview in the video above!

