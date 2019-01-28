Kehlani Has Adorable Baby Shower, SZA Gifts Her a Year’s Worth of Diapers

After being nervous about sharing her pregnancy announcement with the world, Kehlani is ready to fully bask in the glow of creating life.

Related: Kehlani and Ty Dolla $ign Go Futuristic on New Song “Nights Like This”

With her debut album recently hitting its 2-year anniversary, the timing couldn’t be more perfect. “I’m producer of the year rn,” she writes in a Tweet the day of her baby shower.

2 years ago on this day i dropped my debut album. life is so precious. ☺️ fast forward to today ...is my baby shower. i’m producer of the year rn. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 27, 2019

Donned in a flowing goddess dress that shows off her fully-developed baby bump, the Bay Area R&B singer celebrated the upcoming birth of her daughter with a bunch of great friends.

Photos being shared of the super sweet shower show a tropical vibe with pastel balloons, flowers, and palm leaves in the background. Along with sharing stunning photos with her, friends also came through with some great gifts for her baby girl, Adeya Nomi.

“Auntie SZA got us a years worth of diapers,” she responds to a fan who asked what her favorite gift was. Is anyone else weirdly excited for Kehlani to become the most perfect mom ever?

auntie sza got us a years worth of diapers. literally every month for a year. i cried. -- https://t.co/ZEWArgarOF — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 28, 2019

what a beautiful shower. i’m in awe of all the love we got. all the love she got. they made a video slideshow and i cried harder than i think i’ve ever cried. every second of today was perfect. thank you God. thank you Yaya. you are perfect. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 28, 2019

a baby shower full of love and babies pic.twitter.com/TbhDR6ZRRZ — Lord Demetrius of House Stark (@DemetriusHarmon) January 28, 2019

hella excited for you god mom. can’t wait to meet my god sister and watch you be the tightest mom out here. love you! pic.twitter.com/uzhYQ6af73 — marteen (@Marteen) January 28, 2019

Auntie Yaya kicked it wit baby Yaya today whew child @Kehlani bout to be a mommy -- pic.twitter.com/v2dq28JMuK — ill yaya (@kamaiyah) January 28, 2019

thank you for everything you’ve done to make sure im okay and i feel the love you’re such a mom and COINCIDENTALLY U FINNA BE ONE, the best one. -- pic.twitter.com/5wWZfwA06g — Lord Demetrius of House Stark (@DemetriusHarmon) January 28, 2019