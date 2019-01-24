J. Cole’s Flow Is Unmatched on New Track “MIDDLE CHILD”

J. Cole is back with his first new single since 2018 album KOD. Following a blazing freestyle titled “Album of the Year,” the current two time GRAMMY-nominated rapper is back with “MIDDLE CHILD.”

Related: 6LACK and J. Cole Drop “Pretty Little Fears” Video

After spending the end of 2018 lending his vocals to a lot of features, J. Cole is back with a metaphor for his solo career. “MIDDLE CHILD” is the story of his place in the music industry, explaining his place in the hip-hop “family” as between the underground rappers and “the OGs.”

Horns create a beat fit for a champion with victorious notes announcing his return. The single comes as his first official solo single since 2013 and steps away from the non-traditional album release of his last three drops.

Suggesting the start of a new era for Cole, “MIDDLE CHILD” sets the stage for a huge 2019.