J. Cole’s Flow Is Unmatched on New Track “MIDDLE CHILD”
Listen to his first traditional single release in almost six years
J. Cole is back with his first new single since 2018 album KOD. Following a blazing freestyle titled “Album of the Year,” the current two time GRAMMY-nominated rapper is back with “MIDDLE CHILD.”
After spending the end of 2018 lending his vocals to a lot of features, J. Cole is back with a metaphor for his solo career. “MIDDLE CHILD” is the story of his place in the music industry, explaining his place in the hip-hop “family” as between the underground rappers and “the OGs.”
Horns create a beat fit for a champion with victorious notes announcing his return. The single comes as his first official solo single since 2013 and steps away from the non-traditional album release of his last three drops.
Suggesting the start of a new era for Cole, “MIDDLE CHILD” sets the stage for a huge 2019.