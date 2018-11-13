Here’s Everything We Know About Offset’s Solo Album

Offset is the last of the Migos to unleash a solo album and is readying for one of the most highly-anticipated drops of the year.

Although details for his upcoming album release are sparse, fans have been picking up on every clue he’s dropped. Here’s everything we know so far:

Following Quavo’s QUAVO HUNCHO and Takeoff’s The Last Rocket, Offset is diving into the solo world with an album that’s potentially titled Cold Drip. In a recent Instagram caption, the Atlanta rapper teased a release date of December 14 along with what’s likely the album title… unless he’s just cold and wanted to remind everyone that his birthday is coming up.

Along with the release date and title tease, wife Cardi B has given some insight into the icy album’s content. Calling it “very deep,” Cardi noted that the intro alone made her “cry twice.” With life events such as the birth of Kulture and his recent marriage to Cardi, we’re expecting some honest and raw lyrics from the verse master.