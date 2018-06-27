Drake Hints at ‘Scorpion’ Double Album and DJ Khaled Collaboration

Drizzy’s upcoming album will include one R&B album and one rap album

June 27, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Drake at Toronto International Film Festival

Getty Images North America

The mysterious Drake billboards popping up around The Six with the phrase “A Side / B Side” now have a convincing explanation. We may be getting two Drake albums this Friday (June 29).

Drake effortlessly switches between rap and R&B, making him hard to box into one genre. It sounds like the versatile artist will be taking full advantage of this on his upcoming Scorpion and has turned it into a double album.

Mal, a comrade of the OVO camp and member of rapper Joe Budden’s podcast, has confirmed that we’ll be getting two albums. One rap album from Drizzy. One R&B album from Drake.

Collab master DJ Khaled has also confirmed an appearance on the upcoming album. He shared this old-school-style collage of Drake on Instragram with only the album release date as the caption.

June 29 -- @champagnepapi

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Which Scorpion album are you most hyped for?

Tags: 
Drake
Scorpion
DJ Khaled

