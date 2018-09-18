Drake Breaks Record for Most Weeks at No. 1

Drake’s Scorpion is the album that keeps on giving. With 25 songs total and hit after hit, the 6 God is dang near effortlessly topping charts and breaking records.

From immediate hits like “God’s Plan” to slow-burning favorites such as “Don’t Matter To Me,” people are bumping to Drake all across the globe. Because of the album’s massive success, Drake just broke the record for most weeks spent on top of Billboard’s Hot 100.

Started off by singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” “In My Feelings” brings the record home with 10 weeks spent at No.1 and a total of 29 weeks across all three singles.

The previous record was 28 weeks, held by Usher since 2004 thanks to hits such as “My Boo” featuring Alicia Keys. Talk about a timeless jam.