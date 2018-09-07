BTS and Nicki Minaj Release Vibrant New “Idol” Video

BTS is taking over with their viral track “Idol,” sending their ARMY fanbase into a frenzy with a surprise music video featuring Nicki Minaj.

The second video for their song “Idol” follows a continuing wave of internet-breaking content surrounding the track, highlighting the remixed version of the song this time around. From a dance challenge to smashing the YouTube record with the first “Idol” music video, this is the song that keeps on giving.

The vibrant new music video adds a colorfully-dressed Queen Nicki to the video, surrounding her in a Korean translation of her lyrics. Watch below: