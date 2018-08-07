Bryce Vine Makes TV Debut on ‘Late Night’ with “Drew Barrymore”

Bryce Vine has quietly risen to the top of the charts with his smooth and infectious single, “Drew Barrymore.”

The talented performer just made his TV debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers, bringing a string section-accented “Drew Barrymore” to the iconic show’s stage. A simple performance allows his silky vocals to shine while highlighting an understated and catchy beat.

Watch Bryce’s first television appearance below:

Bryce is currently gearing up for a North American tour with MAX. When we caught up with him, he also revealed that his debut album is in the works and we can expect new music from him soon. Get the full exclusive here.