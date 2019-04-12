Anderson .Paak Delivers Old-School Soul On New Album 'Ventura'

Anderson .Paak is delivering an old-school sound with soul that’s impossible to fake. Serving as a sort of sister album to 2018’s Oxnard, Ventura comes less than six months later to continue his odes to the California cities that shaped him.

After loading Oxnard with A-list features, Paak is toning it down with a more stripped-back album that lets his authentic style and thought-provoking lyrics shine through. Even “Make It Better,” a single assisted by the beyond legendary Smokey Robinson, still has Paak’s emotive vocals and melodic genius in the spotlight.

An 11-song tracklist makes it clear that only the best of the best made the cut, with songs spanning from politically-charged anthems to summer vacation soundtracks. Teasing was kept light for the album with previously released singles "King James" and "Make It Better" serving as the only previews.

With a 2019 GRAMMY win and a huge tour just around the corner, Paak is gearing up for a huge year and filling huge expectations with the brand new Ventura.