Anderson .Paak Announces Album ‘Ventura’ and Summer Tour

Not long after the release of his November 2018 album Oxnard, Anderson .Paak is already plotting his follow-up.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show, the quickly-emerging rapper teased that the album was again produced by Dr. Dre. Now, he’s sharing more details about the upcoming Ventura, and announcing a tour to go along with it.

"The duality of each place inspired me greatly and from that I made two albums at the exact same time but held one back because that would have been too many songs to perform live for you all!” Anderson explains of his quick album release schedule. Ventura is named after the California town where he grew up in after moving from Oxnard.

Ventura drops April 12 and will be supported by a North American tour. A stacked lineup includes Thundercat, Earl Sweatshirt, and Mac Demarco. The Best Teef In The Game Tour name plays off of his perfect smile and teases the energy that’ll light up the stage, starting May 17.

Get a full list of dates below: