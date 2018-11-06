A$AP Rocky and FKA Twigs Share Sci-Fi “Fukk Sleep” Video

A$AP Rocky is a pretty boy turned bad boy in the new video for “Fukk Sleep,” his collab with British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs.

Related: A$AP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator Drop "Potato Salad"

The trippy visual shows the duo creating chaos in New York City, breaking car windows and ransacking a jewelry store before taking their antics to an upscale restaurant.

Out-of-this world elements make the video feel like a mini sci-fi film with alien-like characters and mind-bending editing sprinkled throughout. From a club filled with characters that look like they could easily fit into Star Wars to their fantastic outfits, the world they’ve created is definitely somewhere we want to be.

Watch the NSFW song’s new video below:

A$AP Rocky also appears with credits in the latest edition of FKA’s digital zine, AVANTgarden. The futuristic shoot is closely aligned with the style of their new video and the two’s otherworldly vibes fit together perfectly.