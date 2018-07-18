6lack Survives Crash in “Switch” Music Video
Would you "Switch" places with him?
July 18, 2018
6lack just dropped a moody visual to match the theme of his introspective bop, “Switch.”
The captivating video “switches” between home-video style clips of 6lack and high-quality ones of him laying at the scene of a motorcycle accident, surrounded by photographers. The opposing styles match the honest lyrics and his need to get away from the invasive presence of the media.
Behind-the-scenes videos show him getting his hair cut, meeting fans, holding his daughter and doing other normal, non-famous guy things. Watch below: