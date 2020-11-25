The Beat Of CT Episode 29: The Girl Within

On this episode of The Beat Of CT, Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie talk to The Village about their big event "The Girl Within." Joining them were Sarah Adanti, the Senior Director of Development and Rachel Kaemmerlen the Clinical Director of The Village’s Alison Gil Lodge. This December the Village is gearing up for their annual Girl Within Luncheon. This year due to covid the event will be done virtually, but will still be taking donations to provide funding for the essential programs that serve young women and girls in need. Some of these programs that the Village provide are Community Life Skills for Girls, which provides at-risk teenage girls with a safe, caring environment that promotes self-confidence and enhanced judgment. Donations and proceeds from the luncheon also support The Village’s residential programs for girls at our therapeutic group home, Alison Gill Lodge in Manchester, and the Intensive Community Program for girls on the main campus. Check out the interview below and Register here.