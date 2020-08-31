The Beat Of CT Episode 17: Nuchette M. Black-Burke & John Prescod

This past weekend's episode of The Beat Of CT was filled with alot of Back to school information. Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie sat with Nuchette M. Black-Burke, Chief of Family and Community Partnerships for Hartford Public Schools and John Prescod, Community Investment Senior Manager at United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut. They talked all about Back to school protocals for the Hartford Public School district and also how you can gain some support and information through programs with United Way. Check out the interview below.