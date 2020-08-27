The Beat Of CT Episode 16: Jason Black And Tenesha Grant From CRT Women’s Empowerment Center

Another Beat Of CT Episode With Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie. They talked with Jason Black And Tenesha Grant, Director Of CRT Women’s Empowerment Center. Learn about the history and programs that they offer for the greater Hartford area. Check out the interview below.

Service Hours and Location:

CRT’s Women’s Empowerment Center

330 Market Street, Hartford, CT 06120 (Lower level - entrance in the back of the building. On-site parking is available.)

Phone: (860) 761-7897

Office Hours: Mon thru Fri, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Evenings and weekends as scheduled)