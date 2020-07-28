The Beat Of CT Episode 011: Infectious Disease & Phase 3

This episode Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie sat with Dr. Faiqa Cheema and Liany Arroyo. Dr. Faiqa Cheema who is the Director of Transplant Infectious Disease at Hartford Hospital talked all about Covid-19 Prevent and how to navigate during the pandemic. Liany Arroyo who is a Director at the Department of Health and Human Services for the city of Hartford talked all about the state approaching Phase 3 and what the future holds during this pandemic. Check out the episode below!