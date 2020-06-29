The Beat Of CT Episode 009: The Cove Center For Grieving Children

On this episode of The Beat Of CT, Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie sit down with the Executive Director Allison Gamber from the Cove Center for Grieving Children. Allison Gamber talks about the history of The Cove and what programs they offer. The Cove provides programs for families and children to resolve grief due to death of someone significant in their lives. With the world facing the uncertainty of COVID-19 they also offer a new program called the 'Caring Connection" which better assist's individuals with guidence during these times. Check out the interview below.

Video of The Beat Of CT: The Cove Episode 009