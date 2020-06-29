The Beat Of CT Episode 009: The Cove Center For Grieving Children

Allison Gamber!

June 29, 2020
The Beat Of CT
The Beat Of CT Episode 009: The Cove Center For Grieving Children
Categories: 
Beat of CT
Community
Jenny Boom Boom

On this episode of The Beat Of CT, Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie sit down with the Executive Director Allison Gamber from the Cove Center for Grieving Children. Allison Gamber talks about the history of The Cove and what programs they offer. The Cove provides programs for families and children to resolve grief due to death of someone significant in their lives. With the world facing the uncertainty of COVID-19 they also offer a new program called the 'Caring Connection" which better assist's individuals with guidence during these times. Check out the interview below. 

 
Tags: 
Jenny Boom Boom
The Beat Of CT
DJ Meechie

Recent Podcast Audio
The Beat Of CT Episode 008: Sue Willette From Roadway Of Hope WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Beat Of CT Episode 009: The Cove Center For Grieving Children WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Beat Of CT 006 - Special Qlympics WZMXFM: On-Demand
Best Of CT: Episode 004 WZMXFM: On-Demand
Gunna Talks "Wunna" Album, Astrology, His Alter Ego, Music With Young Thug & How He's Handling The Pandemic WZMXFM: On-Demand
Beat Of CT: Lisa Jensen A Drug And Recovery Coach Episode 002 WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes