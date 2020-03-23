Beat of CT: Hartford Habitat For Humanity
March 23, 2020
Categories:
Nancy talks to CEO Karraine Moody about how coronavirus is affecting Hartford Habitat For Humanity. And they talk breaking ground on new houses in areas surrounding Hartford.
Hear more in the Beat of CT!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
27 Mar
Charlie Wilson Springfield Symphony Hall
27 Mar
Pitbull Foxwoods Resort Casino
04 Apr
Angry Orchard Tour Premier Limousine
21 Apr
Women of Innovation Connecticut Convention Center
08 May
Hot 93.7 presents: DEON COLE: COLEOLOGY TOUR College Street Music Hall