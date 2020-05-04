The Beat Of CT Episode 001: Community Network of Care in Manchester

Jenny Boom Boom & DJ Meechie sat down with Joe Navarra from Manchester Community College Office of Disabitly Services and Gary Cesca, a School Social Worker from Manchester Public Schools to talk about the Community Network of Care in Manchester. The Community Network of Care in Manchester work with other partners to help prevent suicide among young adults in the Manchester area and beyond. Check out the full interview below and dont forget to tune in to the Beat Of CT show, Sunday Mornings at 6am.