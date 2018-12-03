Tamela Mann Heads Home & Stumbles Upon The Love of Her Life | ‘Merry Wishmas’

Mann is hoping for a peaceful visit when she finally returns home, but unresolved family issues with her sister Dionne and mother Regina threaten to make the Christmas holiday not so bright. She’s reacquainted with Jessie (David Mann), an old high school friend with a fledgling wellness facility and she’s instantly thrown into the lives of the center’s residents. She meets a host of colorful characters including Celine (Kim Fields) and Natalie (Towanda Braxton).

Cameo appearance by Yung Joc.

Video of Tamela Mann Heads Home &amp; Stumbles Upon The Love of Her Life | ‘Merry Wishmas’