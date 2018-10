Andre 3000 got a new project in the works, and the trailer for his upcoming film was just released.In the extremely tense new trailer, a voice-over explains the plot of the film. 3 Stacks —along with co-stars Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche — is part of a celestial convict crew. Their primary mission throughout the film is to see if it is possible to harvest the energy of a black hole.

Video of HIGH LIFE - Bande-annonce