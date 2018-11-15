Tyler Perry Reads Connecticut's Jonathan Hernandez Book!

Wow This Book!

I just finished reading the most powerful book I’ve read in a long time. Jonathan Hernandez wrote this incredible book about his brother Aaron Hernandez. I had to put it down several times because of the raw emotion. My heart breaks for all of the people that were hurt and affected by Aaron. Of course, I found myself grieving for Odin Lloyd’s family. But I also found myself grieving for Aaron’s family and for Aaron himself. Aaron was so young, with so much promise, but he had so much trauma. Aaron had the worst case of CTE ever seen in someone his age, and it was largely in the frontal lobe of his brain, the decision making part. All I can tell you is get the book and read it. It’s so powerful.