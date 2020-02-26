Stevey's Spanish Word of The Day!

February 26, 2020
Stevey Newnez
Hot Morning Crew
Entertainment

Tune into Stevey Spanish Word of The Day Monday-Fri at 6:45a on The Hot Morning Crew ! Today he talked Joselin and Wendy Williams!

A post shared by Hot 93.7 WZMX (@hot937fm) on

A post shared by Hot 93.7 WZMX (@hot937fm) on

He talks about what’s going on in #DominicanRepublic ----

A post shared by Hot 93.7 WZMX (@hot937fm) on

 

Spanish Word Of the day!

