Dreams Come True!

Romeo Santos made Cardi B Dream come true! The 2 Bronx Dominicans shared the Sold out MetLife Staduim stage in New Jersey!

85,000 people last night at the MetLife stadium. A Dominican from The Bronx made that happened! Thank you so much @romeosantos for bringing me out to your sold out concert .Thats a artist dream and you living it! So inspiring and motivating to me .I had the best time EVER!!!! Oooo yea I can sing now ! Ya hear my vocals singing Obsession?------