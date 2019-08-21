Pose | Season 2 Finale

After 9 episodes full of heartbreak and hope, exploring the struggles and triumphs of the LGBTQ ball scene in early '90s New York . including the impact of Madonna's "Vogue" and fatal attacks against trans women of color, among other topics — the Janet Mock-directed finale, "In My Heels," returned its focus to Blanca Evangelista's HIV diagnosis, which had advanced to AIDS, as revealed by Nurse Judy (Sandra Bernhard) in the season premiere of FX's drama.

"We love taking our audience on an emotional roller coaster, and I think we've accomplished that," Steven Canals tells The Hollywood Reporter of Tuesday night's concluding episode, which he wrote alongside fellow co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. "For us, it was about closing out a critical narrative that was the launching pad for the season. It felt important to us."