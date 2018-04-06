New Movie Alert! HONEY

Aspiring street dancer Skyler (Teyana Taylor) is at a major crossroads in her life. She's decided to try-out for the same dance crew as her formally trained sister Tosha (Sierra McClain) in order to compete for a college scholarship, but is discouraged by her family and boyfriend who doubt that her raw, edgy talent is enough for her to win. Determined to prove them all wrong, Skyler practices nonstop in Atlanta's underground dance scene and catches the eye of Tyrell (Bryshere Y. Gray). He helps her take her sexy dance and hip-hop battle skills to the next level in order to achieve her dreams.

Video of Honey: Rise Up and Dance - Trailer - Own it 4/3 on DVD &amp; Digital