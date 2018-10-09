Looking Through Stevey Shades!

Columbus Day Weekend!!!

October 9, 2018
Stevey Newnez
Stevey Shadez

This Columbus Day weekend was Epic!!!! Look Through my World Through My Glasses!!!!

Freestyle Extravaganza Concert at Foxwoods Friday:

Stevey Hosted a Dope Concert At The Bushnell Theater Saturday:

Miky Woodz

When You Can do it in English and in Spanish What a Blessing! Thanks for having me @thebushnell -- @mikywoodz @darell @nengoflowofficial #BardiGang #Host #livingmybestlife ---- @hot937fm #TheFreakenDominirican -------- ----------

TE BOTA!

Make Sure you catch #LookingThroughSteveyShades on Hot937.com @darell #TeBote #darell @thebushnell #StageLife #HotMorningCrew --------

NENGO FLOW!

This #ColumbusDayWeekend was A Movie ! A glimpse of the magic with @nengoflowofficial getting ready to hit the Stage #NengoFlow ----------------

Stevey Went Back to Host at Shrine at Foxwoods Sunday!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Looking Through Stevey Shades