JLO New Youtube Channel!

“I’ve had a long relationship since this green dress with Versace. There was a gentleman named Luigi who was always there with me. He would fit me. He would help design. We had over a 20-year relationship,” Lopez says.

“We heard that he just passed away in the middle of making my Met Ball gown. I was one of the first people they called because he always had such an amazing time creating looks for me,” she says as she started to tear up.

“They know how much I loved him and how much fun we had. You made me feel so beautiful so many times. Your attention to detail, your talent and your love will never be forgotten. Thank you Luigi, we will miss you.”